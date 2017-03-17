Osei Ameyaw Appointed NLA Boss

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asougyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, has been appointed as the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

President Akufo-Addo, who made the appointment in a letter said “Pursuant toSection 45 (1) of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 222), I hereby appoint you to act as the Director-Generalof the National Lottery Authority (NLA), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, giving in consultation with the Public Services Commission”.

Mr. Osei Ameyaw, an experienced constitutional lawyer, will take over the management of NLA fromthe outgoing Director-General, Martin K.G Ahiaglo (Rtd), who was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama-led administration.

Mr. Osei Ameyaw, who has served as a Deputy Minister for many years under the erstwhile Kufour government, is expected to bring to bear his vast experiences​ as former public office holder.