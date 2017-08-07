Organize Town-Hall Meetings For Your Constituents

– Former DCE Tells Minority

News Desk Report

A former District Chief Executive (DCE) under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, is calling on Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) to, as a matter of education, organize Town Hall meetings for their constituents and explain issues to them about the emerging lies of the non-performing President Akufo-Addo-led government, whiles on recess.

Mr. James Gunu, who was the DCE for Akatsi North district in the Volta Region, also praised the Minority in parliament for having performed creditably, both on the floor and outside parliament, by clearly exposing the lies and utopian promises made by Nana Akufo Addo-Bawumia government, since coming into office.

Making the special appeal in an interview with this Paper, Mr. Gunu, noted that having put up such a brilliant show, despite their small numbers, “I urged all our MPs to go back to their constituencies and hold Town Hall meetings and explain the issues further, to their constituents.”

He said; “I appeal to constituency executives and all NDC faithful, to organize massive welcome programmes for their MPs”.

As a result, he said; “Let me say CONGRATULATIONS to the leadership of the Minority for giving the Elephant a run for his money”.

“In fact the Minority in parliament has done very well to keep Ghana alive. They have exposed the NANA ADDO – BAWUMIA government of lies,” the former DCE commended.

According to him, “That was an excellent performance on the floor and outside the floor of parliament despite all attempts by the Speaker to frustrate them. The Minority has proven that, when it comes to parliamentary principles and procedures, the NPP is nowhere near their match.”

Touching on claims by the Majority leader, Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, that the former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Doe Adjaho, is hiding behind and “Controlling the Minority”, Mr. Gunu said the Majority leader’s comment was borne out of stunning performance by the likes of the Minority Leader himself, Haruna Iddrisu, Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam and other colleagues who are unmatchable.

No Fear Or Favour

Meanwhile, the Minority, have reiterated their resolve to discharge their duties in Parliament without fear or favour.

This is coming at a time members of the minority are accusing the Speaker of Parliament of bias and unfair treatment.

Presenting his concluding remarks at the end of the second meeting of the current session of Parliament on Wednesday, the Minority Leader told the house that they will still offer responsible and constructive opposition.

He, however, pointed out that irrespective of their firmness, the Minority will be magnanimous in supporting government policies for the good of the country where it is necessary. He stated clearly that they will not be intimidated in the pursuit of that endeavor.

Haruna Iddrisu touched on the recent disagreement and conflict which characterized the House in the last few days before recess, indicating that the right of the Minority to have its say should be respected even if the Majority will have its way.

The Minority Leader observed that the people of Ghana expect that his side keeps an eye on public concerns and matters of public interest. Nonetheless, on behalf of the Minority he pledged their unflinching support to the Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye as chair of the House to maintain order, but urged the Speaker to safeguard their ‘right of say’ as the Chair of the house.

“It will be wrong for anybody to use the happenings of the day in Parliament to measure and rule unfairness”, he remarked. The Minority leader also indicated that the Parliamentary question time remains an important instrument of oversight.

He stated that persons interested in Ghana’s democracy have established that since 1993 Members of the Majority (from the ruling party) seldom used the questions because they fear embarrassing government; so that weapon has always been used by the minority in exercise of oversight.

The former Labour Minister and MP for Tamale South, recently expressed his disappointment in the Speaker, for being bias toward them.