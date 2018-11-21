Oradian and new West African partner TAB Finance join forces to boost financial inclusion

TAB Finance, a new microfinance bank licensed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, joins Oradian’s global community of visionary financial institutions. With this strategic partnership, Oradian is expanding its presence in West Africa. TAB Finance is now enabled to boost financial inclusion in remote, hard-to-reach communities through Oradian’s toolset. Microfinance institutions in frontier markets across West Africa are leapfrogging legacy systems and deciding to implement solutions that provide world-class best practices. Digitalisation is increasingly important because it offers fintech providers such as mobile money apps the capacity to integrate with core banking systems. With its cloud-based solution, Oradian is driving the digitalisation of its customers so that they can offer their services to the unbanked more efficiently. Oradian’s cloud-based core banking system enables financial institutions in West Africa to become more efficient with digital operations, make informed decisions and grow without incremental costs. With cloud banking technology, microfinance institutions are able to increase the number of clients they can service, expand their rural reach and further drive financial inclusion. Mamadou Alpha Balde, Managing Director of TAB Finance commented on TAB Finance’s collaboration with Oradian saying: “We recognised that Oradian provides cloud-based solutions relevant to the operations of our financial institution. We chose Oradian as TAB Finance’s digital strategy partner because Oradian is experienced across African markets, offers global best practice and shares our mission. We look forward to increasing operational efficiencies and enhancing our security.” Oradian’s teams based in Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana work with financial institutions through each step of their digital transformation: from data migration, training and implementation, to routine check-ins and continuous improvement. Cloud banking is eliminating manual processes and automating reporting, which enables financial institutions to access the live data they need to know control their portfolios. Onyeka Adibeli, Oradian’s Co-founder and Programme Director for Africa said, “In TAB Finance and their visionary leaders, we found mission-aligned partners who are committed to financial inclusion. With Oradian and initiatives from local government, TAB Finance will be enabled to overcome some of the major challenges of the microfinance sector and serve more clients across West Africa.” Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Oradian.