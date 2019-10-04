Oppong-Boanuh to be made substantive IGP, COP Tetteh Yohuno Dep. IGP

President Akufo-Addo, has initiated steps to make the acting Inspector General of Ghana Police (IGP) COP James Oppong-Boanuh as the country’s substantive police chief.

Sources within Police top hierarchy told 3news.com Thursday evening that Nana Akufo-Addo has submitted the name of COP Oppong-Boanuh to the Council of State for approval.

The President, according to the sources, has also pencilled COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who is the current Director General of MTTD, for consideration and approval as the deputy Inspector General of Police.

There is currently an ongoing Council of State meeting in Accra to deliberate on and approve the two names, the sources added.

COP Yohuno, 3news.com gathered, has been proposed as deputy IGP because of his vast and rich field experience.

Possible 2yr contract

If confirmed, COP Oppong-Boanuh who has since July 22, 2019 been the acting IGP, will get a two-year contract.

He succeeded David Asante-Apeatu, who retired on August 14, 2019 having served as the IGP for two-and-a half years.

COP Oppong-Boanuh was to retire from the Police Service in October 2018, but less than a month to the date, he was given a year extension from October 2018 to end on October 7, 2019.

He was subsequently appointed deputy IGP on September 25, 2018.