Open The Borders To Allow Ghanaians Abroad To Come Home And Register

…..Writes Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

I have heard that Sarkodie and his wife are stuck abroad due to the airport and borders closure by the President.

Very unfortunate, but what this means is that if the Electoral Commission (EC) proceeds with the new voters’ registration exercise in June-July, Sarkodie, his wife and many other Ghanaians, who are living or stuck abroad with their old voter ID cards would all be disenfranchised and cannot vote in election 2020 in December, even when they come back home after the President opens the borders in August.

Imagine the number of Ghanaians abroad, who would love to come home and vote in election 2020 like during every other elections in the past.

Unfortunately, the EC doesn’t care and is out rightly violating the rights of these Ghanaians as enshrined in Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

If you ever think that this new voters’ registration brouhaha doesn’t concern you, think it over deeply again.

If the EC goes ahead with it, millions of Ghanaians, will be disenfranchised in the upcoming election, including Ghanaians living or stuck abroad due to the borders closure by the President.

Also, if the EC carries out this new voters’ registration exercise, it will be setting a bad precedence for the future.

No EC Chairperson, has completely scrapped the old register to do a new one in any election year.

If this happens, any new EC Chairperson who is appointed in 2021 or 2025 by a new President may also decide to do another new voters’ register with our taxes just because he/she feels suspicious that the names within certain region’s on the EC’s register is over bloated.

Is this the type of precedence Jean Mensa wants to leave behind for her successors as EC Chairperson?

The EC should be updating the current voters’ register with those turned 18+ as done by all previous Chairpersons during elections. Besides, there should be a better way(s) to clean suspicious over bloated names within the register rather than to subject the entire country to a new registration exercise in the midst of a global COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, would the Peace Council, Musicians, Celebrities, Religious and other Opinion leaders still be “silent” as they are now, if a different President was in power whilst all these are happening?

#OpenTheBordersNowMrPresident

#AugustIsTooFar