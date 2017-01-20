Open Letter To President Elect

For the past twenty four (24) years into the 4th Republic, successive governments have contributed to the people’s belief that the administration of government sits on the foundation of partymanifestoes. This is erroneous. Our governments runs on government’s well-coordinated programmes and policies within the meaning of the Ghanaian constitutional order.

Article 55 clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution, states that:

‘Subject to the provisions of this article, a political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character, and sponsor candidates for elections of any public office other than to District Assemblies or lower local government units’

This article supra is the birth place of political parties’ manifestoes. The ultimate object is the foundational arena for parties to prosecute their agenda for wrestling the executive authority of the Ghanaian people.

Once a candidate is elected as the President of the Republic, the binding and constitutional injunction on the President is captured in the manner infra:

Article 36 clause 5 which states that:

‘For the purposes of the foregoing clauses of this article, within two years after assuming office, the President shall present to Parliament a coordinated programme of economic and social development polices, including agricultural and industrial programmes at all levels and in all the regions of Ghana’

To conclude, manifesto used to disseminate social and economic programmes are for political parties but a coordinated program for social and economic development policies are for governments. Therefore, we should see and hear our new President speaking to coordinated programmes rather than manifesto after January 7. And on we shall measure the progress and failures of the President from January 8 2017 to December 6, 2020 on how soon this coordinated programmes and policies are presented to Parliament by the President and how well he execute same.

May God Bless Our Homeland Ghana

Solomon Osei Fosu

0236800214

Dennis Ofosu Apea

0501451962