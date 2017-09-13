Okudzeto Ablakwa Shames Martin Amidu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, displayed an overwhelming maturity in the face of extreme provocation from former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin A B K Amidu, who had rained insults and vitriolic attacks on his person for an article the MP knew nothing about.

The 64-year old Mr. Amidu, who some members of his party describe as a “bitter man” in his latest write up, falsely accused the former deputy education minister of authoring an article to counter he Martin Amidu’s congratulatory message to the Kenyan Supreme Court for annulling that country’s presidential elections held last month.

In the article titled “Okudzeto Ablakwa is uncouth and uncultured in insulting elders”, Mr. Amidu, descended heavily on the young politician, describing him in very unprintable words.

The MP, who denied flatly ever writing anything about Amidu, maturely refrained from going the former Justice Minister’s way and rather sounded calm, collected and sober, thus attracting lots of commendations.

Many commended him for showing maturity, decorum and civility in the face of extreme provocation, including insults on his father.

According to the former deputy minister of Education, his search on the article revealed that, it was written by one Ohenenana Obonti Krow, a sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and not he, the MP.

Mr. Ablakwa’s short statement published on facebook said “Considering that Hon. Martin Amidu’s article has been widely published, may I state for the record and in true conscience before God and man that, I have authored no article on the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu”.

He went on, “I have taken the effort to Google search the said article which I am accused of writing and found the article: “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’…” rather published in the name of Ohenenana Obonti Krow on ghananewsonline.com.gh dated September 4, 2017”.

In the said article published by many online portals, Mr. Amidu wrote “I was astounded to read a feature article by dishonourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa entitled ‘Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’ …on 5th September 2017 in which he opens with his conduct of restraining himself from commenting on my deliberate attacks on the former President and the NDC because of his respect for elders in the NDC and the party in general.”

“Okudzeto Ablakwa is the person whom while claiming to be entitled to the title Honourable Deputy Minister at age 28 years without having done any public service in his life has made himself notorious for insulting everybody old enough to be his father and other elders including former President Rawlings and former President Kuffuor.

But Okudzeto Ablakwa chose to give the impression in his feature article devoted to insulting me with reckless abandon that he respects elders, at least in the NDC, and excuses his attacks on me for exercising my right to free speech in congratulating the Kenyan Supreme Court for the Court’s decision annulling the 8th August 2017 elections on the flimsy ground that I had attacked ‘the former President’ whom I believe is supposedly dumb figuratively and therefore unable to speak for himself,” he added in the article”.

It is still unclear, why Mr. Amidu, attributed the article in question to Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa

Below is what the MP published yesterday on his facebook wall and what Mr. Amidu’s long and scatting article.

I have just seen Hon. Martin Amidu’s article titled: “OKUDZETO ABLAKWA IS UNCOUTH AND UNCULTURED IN INSULTING ELDERS: BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU”

Considering that Hon. Martin Amidu’s article has been widely published, may I state for the record and in true conscience before God and man that I have authored no article on the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu.

I have taken the effort to Google search the said article which I am accused of writing and found the article: “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’…” rather published in the name of Ohenenana Obonti Krow on ghananewsonline.com.gh dated September 4, 2017.

May I afford this opportunity to extend best wishes to the elder statesman and former Attorney-General of this great Republic.

May God bless him.”