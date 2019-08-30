Oblieman Chief Palace Suffers Gunshots Attack Over $5m Energy To Waste Project.

…….Rival Chief Suspected

By Patrick Biddah

A five million dollar waste to energy project, which is expected to open Oblieman near Sapeiman in the Ga West municipality of the Greater Accra region, is brewing more trouble than good.

This is because the project, which is expected to industrialize the Oblieman community, has become a tool for envy and unhealthy acrimony against the Chief and the people of the area.

As it stands, the project is undergoing considerations at the governmental level after which the needed paper work together with the investors will kick the project started.

The project which is the brainchild of the Chief, is aimed at bringing employment opportunities to the people of the area, as well as meet their developmental needs.

But long before the project will take off , the Chief’s palace, has come under attack with gunshots been fired, leaving bullets marks on container shops and glass windows, as well as cars belonging to the elders at the palace.

The Chief of the area, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, who linked the gun attacks to the chief of an adjoining community called ‘Opah’ expressed disappointment, stressing that it was to kill him just to end the developmental agenda he has embarked on.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Homowo festival of his people yesterday ,during which he mentioned the gun attacks ,the Chief urged the security agencies to deploy security men to provide safety to celebrants and indicated he was going to formerly write to the Police administration for Police protection .

The gun attack, has since been reported to the Police, who have launched investigation into what happened two weeks ago in broad day light.

According to the Chief, his problem with the rival chief of Opah, has long existed but it got heated when he won two Court cases against him over 400 acreage of disputed large tracts of land .

The $5 million Waste To Energy project is not the only enviable project in the pipeline according to the Chief.

The four years on the throne according to him, has seen him enrolling over 1,000 residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, as well as the construction of public toilets for his people.

The attacks on his person, he explained cannot stop him from giving to his people, although it is a source of envy and hatred from his rival Chief.

He accused some unseen hands at high places of power for fueling the attacks on his reign with the aim of bringing him down in order to pursue their selfish interest.

The Chief, who is also an advisor to an American based business company, CIVTEK International for Africa ,said he is expecting delegates from America, who are associated with the area to grace the Homowo celebration which comes off next Saturday.