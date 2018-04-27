Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture on Alternative Medicine

The Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, an institution established with a simple mission to promote, propagate, and provides training toalternative medicine Practitioners in Ghana and Africa to meet the health needs of the population through evidence based holistic education, work with the regulators in Ghana and Africa to help streamline the practice of alternative medicines, research and clinical practice is set to make history with the first ever public lecture on alternative medicine in Ghana.

The lecture will be delivered by Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu , a renowned Science Writer, alternative Medicine practitioner of International repute and currently a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Alternative Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus. Dr. Nyarkotey is also the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG). The Multiple awarding winning Holistic Doctor is also a member of the Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium (CaPtC), a firm researching into prostate cancer in the black community and also the Society of Cancer Epigenetics.

The distinguished science writer and researcher engaged by Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine to help promote evidence based holistic medicine in Africa will apply his mind to issues in alternative medicine at the national and international level to help start national discourse on the practice of alternative medicine.

The lecture dubbed “Alternative Medicine: Practice, Legality, Economic impact and Education” will critically examine alternative medicine in Ghana, the legal implications , the role of the statutory government regulatory body; The Traditional Medicine Practice Council of The Ministry of Health and issues surrounding accreditations of alternative medicine schools locally and globally.

The pertinent questions that will be explored are “what is alternative medicine? Who holds the authority on alternative medicine education? Is there anything like internationally recognized programs in alternative medicine? Who qualifies to be called alternative Medical Practitioner? What qualification should be considered by the Traditional medicine Practice Council to be used as a yardstick for registration as Doctor of alternative medicine? What are the accreditation pathways for colleges considering programs in alternative medicine? What are the economic impact and benefit of studying holistic medicine? Among others.

The Public lecture will be held on Saturday, 28th April, 2018at the nearly Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine Ashaiman Annex campus behind the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly. This is the first time in the history of Ghana suchlecture is going to happen.

The lecture will be the 1st in the Series and according to the President of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu is to “provide a platform for distinguished individuals in Academia and Public life to come and share knowledge with the public and policy makers on issues pertaining to the practice of alternative medicine and its education.

The lecture is expected to be graced by the Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council of the Ministry of Health, TorgbuiYaka IV, The Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Mensah, The Acting Director of the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Directorate, Dr (Mrs) Anastasia Yirenkyi,, OhenebaNtimBarima, Natural Medicine Crusader with Oman FM and high personalities including traditional leaders.

Dr. NyarkoteyObu completed his Postdoctoral training at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus under Dr. George Georgiou where he research into the Hibiscus sabdariffa plant on prostate issues and published three interesting papers on the hibiscus plants on numerous health challenges. He is known for his evidence-based science articles in National Newspapers on natural medicine. The newly college is working in consultation with the government statutory body- the Traditional Medicine Practice Council of the Ministry of Health to sorts out all accreditation issues and prospective advisees.