Nutritional benefits of noni fruit

By: Amponsah Benedicta Asamoah

Ghana institute of journalism

Noni is a lumpy, mango- sized fruit that is yellow in colour. It is very bitter and has a distinct odour that is sometimes compared to stinky cheese.

Noni juice is a tropical drink derived from the fruit of the Morinda citrifolia tree. This tree and its fruit grow among lava flows in Southeast Asia, especially Polynesia. Polynesian people have used noni in traditional folk medicine for over 2,000 years.

The juice is packed with potent antioxidants and may provide several health benefits. Noni is commonly used to treat health issues like constipation, infections, pain and arthritis.

Noni fruit is riched in Vitamin C, which is essential for skin and immune health. It’s a great source of biotin and folate-B vitamins that play many important roles in the body, including helping convert food into energy.

It is known for it’s high levels of antioxidants. Antioxidants prevent cellular damage caused by molecules called free radicals. The body requires a healthy balance of antioxidants and free radicals to maintain optimal health. The main antioxidants in the noni juice include beta carotene, iridoids, and vitamins C and E.

Nonetheless, studies indicate that a diet rich in antioxidants such as those found in noni juice may lower your risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

Surprisingly, noni may reduce cellular damage from tobacco smoke. Exposure to tobacco smoke generates dangerous amounts of free radicals. Excessive amounts can cause cellular damage and lead to oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is associated with many ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Studies show that consuming foods rich in antioxidants may reduce oxidative stress. Noni juice does not negate health effects and should not be considered a replacement for quitting.

Also, noni juice may support heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation. Cholesterol has many important functions in the body, but certain types in excess may increase your risk of heart disease.

However, noni juice may improve physical endurance. In fact, Pacific Islanders believed that eating noni fruit strengthened the body during long fishing trips and voyages. A few studies show positive effects of drinking noni juice. The antiviral properties of noni fruit can help get rid of cold, cough and fever.

Noni fruit, should be consumed so as to boost the immune system and to prevent a lot of diseases, especially in this coronavirus era.