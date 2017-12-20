Nunoo-Mensah, others to be awarded for mentorship

The African Center for Developing Education (ABCDE), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which is chaired by Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, the immediate past Minister for Trade and Industry, will reward deserving mentors, patrons, corporate sponsors, ABCDE clubs, and students from some organizations and selected second-cycle institutions awards.

Among the personalities and organizations to be awarded are; Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, and ECOBANK Ghana. The event will take place at the British Council Hall, Accra, on December 19, 2017 from 4pm to 7pm.

The awards ceremony is the first to be organized by ABCDE. In attendance will be senior officials of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS), CEOs of some companies, heads of professional bodies, SHS heads, and student leaders. Dignitaries who are expected to grace the ceremony include Mrs. Cecilia Kwakye Coffie (President, Conference of Headmasters of Assisted Secondary Schools – CHASS), Ms. Fiona S. Anthony (Head of Human Resource of Unilever Ghana), and some members of the diplomatic corps.

According to Dr. Spio-Garbrah, the ceremony is geared at strengthening the relationship between ABCDE, its patrons, mentors, sponsors, supporters, well-wishers and other important stakeholders. to show appreciation for their continuous support in assisting ABCDE to bridge the gap between education and industry in Ghana.

Individuals and corporate sponsors to be awarded include Dr. Mike Agyekum Addo (Chairman, KAMA Group Ltd.), Ms. Petra Aba Asamoah (General Manager Commercial, Media General Ghana Ltd.), Ms. Fiona S. Anthony (Head of Human Resource – Unilever Ghana), Mr. Francis Opare Aniagyei (Teacher and Patron, Accra Girls SHS), Mr. Tony Nii Ayertey (Teacher and Patron, Achimota SHS) and corporate sponsors such as the British Council Ghana, Margins Group Co. Ltd., and the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge Fund (BUSAC).