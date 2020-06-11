Nungua Community Library introduces Cultural dance and drama programme

The Nungua Community Library, has introduced a cultural dance and drama performance programme at the library.

According to the head librarian at the Nungua Community Library, Abigail Elisha, the introduction of the cultural dance and drama performance programme, was a measure to attract more people to the library.

She said, the library at first was only being frequented by pupils who schooled and lived nearby.

Most of these pupils, when they come to the library, would read for a short while and run out to play and before long would run home or into the town to engage in other activities which weren’t all good.

Abigail Elisha, said the cultural dance and drama performance programme, has come to curb this problem, as these pupils now spend more time at the library rehearsing cultural dances and dramas, and it has served an avenue to unearth some talents among the pupils.

“Now some of them write plays and poems, and we perform them when the library organizes a programme”, she said.

She also acknowledged the fact that the new programme has also began attracting new faces to the library, especially the youth.

“Nowadays, more people come to our library just to dance and perform. Some also come just to enjoy the performances.

When they go home and are coming again, they come along with their friends and their friends come with their friends “, she said.

According to her the cultural dance and drama programme will help the young ones learn to interact with others, build relationships and keep their bodies fit and healthy. She says it will also be an avenue for them to nurture and sharpen their talents.

The head librarian, Abigail Elisha added that it was good that the youth was showing interest in the cultural dances and drama programme as it was a way to teach them about the Ghanaian culture.

The Nungua community library was built in 2004 by the Kathy Knowles Foundation. It is run by the Osu Children’s Library Fund (OCLF) in conjunction with the Nungua Municipal Assembly.