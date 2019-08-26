NTK ventures CEO inaugurates Ultra Modern Toilet for Bonwire

From Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Bonwire

There was jubilation by the Chiefs, elders and residents of Bonwire a Kente weaving community in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashhanti Region.

When the business mogul, renowned philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of NTK Ventures, Ntim Twumasi Kwaku with the support of the Chiefs in the area officially commissioned an ultra modern toilet facility with disability friendly to the community.

The toilet facility consists of a 12-seator water closet (WC) each for men, women and especially one for persons with disability (PWDs).

The facility also has (3) bath room each for men, women and PWDs. A borehole had also been sunk with an overhead water tank to provide uninterrupted water supply to the facility.

The toilet was built by Mr Kwaku, popularly known in political circle as NTK was fully supported by Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank Limited with its headquarters at Ejisu at estimated cost of GH¢150,000.00

The facility comes as big relief to replace the old one and to stop the residents of open defecation to ensure proper sanitary conditions in the community.

NTK who has carved a niche for himself in the philanthropist work said the Bonwire facility was part of five (5) of such facility his organization was undertaken with support of his bankers Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank Limited to ensure that the residents of Ejisu Municipality access toilet facility devoid any challenge.

NTK who also doubles as the NPP 2nd Vice Chairman for Ejisu and former British military officer said that provision of the toilet facility became necessary because of persistent complaints from the residents including traditional leaders, Assembly members of Bonwire electoral area Krobea Asante and the Opinion leaders, as they could not bear the health hazards from the old refused dump.

According to him, M. Twumasi Kwaku, Bonwire toilet facility was part of his efforts to curb open defecation in the area and to minimized environmental diseases such as cholera and typhoid. He therefore appealed to the residents especially the caretaker of the facility to help maintain the toilet adding that apart from the PWDs who would access both the toilet facility and other public bathrooms for free, the residents would pay GH¢50pesewas to access the facility.

For his part, Mr. Krobea Asante, the Assembly member for Bonwire electoral area on behalf of the chiefs and people of the area lauded the CEO of NTK ventures for his support to the community adding that aside the provision of the toilet facility, there are a lot of projects the (CEO) is planning to undertake in the community and called for their inflinching support. He also advised those who could use the facility to take good use of it to [prolong its life span.

The Nifahene of Bonwire Traditional Council Nana Akwasi Gyebi speaking on behalf of he Chief of Bonwire Nana Bobie Ansah II also commended NTK for the providing the Toilet Facility. He, also encouraged Mr. Ntim to initiate more of such projects to other communities to stop the open defecation.