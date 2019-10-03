NPP PC Hunts Apaak

New patriotic party [NPP], parliamentary candidate for the Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region, has vowed to unseat the outspoken incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Clement Apaak, in the 2020 elections.

Daniel Gariba, who touted his political experience and his achievement as a District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, noted that the elephant party in the Builsa South , is so united and posed to oust the incumbent MP.

He noted that Mr Apaak, has failed the good people of the Builsa south and for which reason, he should be replaced with a workaholic like him [Daniel Gariba].

Mr Gariba, expressed his happiness over the peaceful and rancor freemanner in which the primary went.

He called on all to give in their best ahead of 2020. He congratulated his contender and his supporters for equally exhibiting maturity prior to the elections. “I am happy, we have come out of this elections stronger and united than before”.

“Come 2020, we are taking over the seat from Mr Apaak. He should handover to us. He has failed the people of Builsa South and as such, he has no reason seeking another term”. Mr Gariba stated.

Ahead of the primary, constituency communications officer, Thomas Achanga told The Herald that, the practice where the party has been changing parliamentary candidates, negatively affects the party’s parliamentary fortunes.

Mr Achanga, was quick to add that Mr Gariba, has done so well as a DCE and as such stands a greater chance of defeating Clement Apaak come 2020.

He bemoaned that deficiency of resources and mobilization the Constituency has suffered for some time now, as a setback as far as taking over the parliamentary seat is concern.

Mr Gariba, garnered 258 votes to beat his only contender, Thomas Kwasi Adama, who bagged 50 votes.

The NPP is yet to win the Builsa South parliamentary seat since the inception of the 1992 Constitution.

From; Abugri Sumaila Haruna—Fumbisi.