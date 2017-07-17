Npp Must Call Hopeson Adorye To Order

The election of the Municipal Chief Executive of the La-Nkwantana District Assembly last Wednesday, was one of the low points of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presidency.

For years to come, the discussions and the references to a Rambo-style imposition of a lady, who by all accounts, does not have the requisite qualifications and capacity to lead a municipality like Madina, will linger on the minds of the people.

The acts of violence and lawlessness that we have witnessed since January 7, 2017, when Nana Akufo-Addo, took the oath of office, defeats the credentials of a man, who has spent most part of his adult life, defending and upholding the rule of law and the promotion of civil liberty.

Most parts of the country, have had their fair share of bending the rules, and beating people, so the interest of a few people could be served.

The opportunity to serve, should not be seen as a do-or-die affair, what is happening across the country and what happened in Madina, is a clear manifestation that, people see that rare opportunity, as one to enrich themselves.

Hopeson Adorye, who has been notorious and is associated with all the bad behaviours that every society frowns upon, led thugs to disrupt the process and usurp the powers of the presiding member.

Whilst, his counterparts in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and even the younger ones, like Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Perry Okudzeto, Sammy Awuku, Tina Mensah, John Kumah etc, have cut a positive niche for themselves and are given juicy appointments, Hopeson Adorye, is out there continuing in his thugery.

How does he wants to be regarded in the NPP and the country twenty years from now, when some of the names, we have mentioned above are putting in a pitch to lead this country?

The NPP, must call him to order, what happened in Madina, should be the last to be recorded anywhere in the country.

The people of Madina are law abiding and so might allow the coup d’état to stand, but any attempt to do that in some parts of the country, could result in bloodshed .