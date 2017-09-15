NPP Kandahar Vigilante Justifies Sagnarigu Attack And Warns DCE

Pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group in Tamale, the Kandahar Boys, have owned up to the attack on the Saganarigu district assembly complex in the Northern Region, in which state properties vandalized.

According to the group’s Secretary, Iddrisu Abdul Hack, the group members went there to inquire about the mode of selection of caterers for the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) in the district.

Some irate NPP youth in protest against the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mariam Iddrisu, damaged properties of the assembly complex.

The secretary, revealed that majority of women in the area, had raised concerns about discrimination and cronyism associated with the selection of the caterers, hence the group’s visit for inquiry.

He served notice that the group would not tolerate personal decisions by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Executives in the region that will make the NPP government unpopular.

Media reports attributed the dastardly act to the Kandahar Boys group because some of them were spotted at the assembly complex same day.

But the group’s Secretary, Iddrisu Abdul Hack, after the confirmation in a Citi News interview to the blame the media for report their criminal activity, and called for responsible journalism.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Yussif Tanko, said the police have begun investigations to apprehend the perpetrators saying that the appropriate authorities should be allowed to conclude their investigation into the matter.