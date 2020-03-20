NPP expresses condolence over death of Tema Paramount Chief

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Tema East, have expressed their condolences to the Tema Traditional Council over the demise of the Paramount Chief of Tema.

The late Dr. NiiAdjeiKraku II doubled as President of Tema Traditional Council.

His demise was announced on Wednesday, March 18 2020 by the Awudum SHIPI, NiiAmarhSomponu, who is the spokesperson for the Council.

During a media briefing he said, “The solemn observation of the passing of the Tema Paramount Chief and the precautionary measures against the COVID-19, the Traditional Council has suspended this year’s Tema Kpelejoo festival which was scheduled to start on 27th March 2020 to next year God willing,” Nii Amarh Somponu said.

“The general public is therefore advised to adhere to the guidelines given by the Tema Traditional Council as preparations to give Nii Tema a befitting burial is underway.”

A statement signed by the Secretary Tema East NPP Nene S.T. Sakite read, “We join the people of Tema in mourning this sad loss to Ghana and extend to his wife and Family, our deepest condolences.”