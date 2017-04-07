NPP Delta Force Storms Kumasi Court

Threatens Judge & Sets 13 Suspects Free

Members of vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Delta Force, caused mayhem at the Kumasi Circuit Court yesterday, when they stormed the precinct of the court and led the 13 detained members of their group out of the court premises.

Citi News’ Ashanti Regional correspondent, Lauretta Temah, reported that the group vandalized some court property and almost assaulted the judge, Mary Senkyire, but for the timely intervention of the police.

The judged had ruled that they be remanded to appear before court on April 20, 2017.

The 13 were detained in connection with the group’s raiding of Regional Coordinating Council on March 24 ,where they were alleged to have assaulted the newly appointed Security Coordinator, Mr. George Adjei.

After the judge’s ruling, the members said they were not going to allow the judge’s ruling to stand and demanded that the key suspect in the assault case, Kwadwo Bamba and the 12 others leave the court with them.

According to the reporter, the judge stood in shock at the Delta Force’s behaviour and was on the verge of being brutalised by the vigilante group, before police intervened and ushered her to her chamber.

No arrest has as yet been made in connection with the court disturbances.

Interestingly, the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, was urging Members of Parliament and politicians to desist from branding the fight against vigilante groups with political colours.

According to him, politicizing the fight will undermine the efforts of security agencies to clamp down on their illegal activities.

Addressing a question on the floor of Parliament by the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak, Mr. Kan Dapaah, said such groups were not legally registered, hence are not recognized by law.

“I believe it is important that we stop the activities of all such groups irrespective of what political party they are affiliated to and I continue to urge the house to help us find a solution to this problem. Which I must repeat again, it has all the tendencies to create huge security problems for us in the future.

“Let’s all come together, let’s get all such action groups to recognize that they are not to operate in the country and if they do, it will be taken as a law and order issue and they will have to go through the laws of the country as their punishment,” he said.

He told the Parliamentarians, efforts are being made to stop such groups.

“There are no legally registered vigilante groups in this country and for that matter, there are no such groups to be disbanded. However, I think we need to be pragmatic and accept that foot soldiers of the leading political parties are known to constitute themselves into action troops to molest and unleash violence on the peace loving people of this country.”

“Mr. Speaker, we need to stop these groups because they have the tendency to degenerate into militant groups that can have serious repercussions on the security of this country. We must not mix criminality with politics, lawlessness must be punished. Government has made it clear through the IGP to deal appropriately with all criminals,” he said.

The NPP thugs in recent times, are reported to have carried out various violent attacks on some individuals, and taken over some state agencies following the party’s election victory.

Delta Force, recently stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and forcibly ejected the newly appointed regional security coordinator from his office.

In Koforidua, last Monday, the Invincible Forces, stormed the premises of the Eastern Regional National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and locked up the office of the regional manager.

The group, numbering 20, stormed the premises demanding the immediate removal of the Regional manager, arguing that they could not work with him. Although the police secured the premises, the office still remains locked.

In another instance, one ASP Nanka-Bruce, who served at the Flagstaff House under the NDC administration, was attacked by some of these groups.

The Kintampo waterfalls, where 17 students died, the Invincible Forces in the Brong Ahafo region, were said to be managing the place after sacking officials there and could not rescue the drowning students during a rainstorm.