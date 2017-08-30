NPP Delegates Congress Or Kennedy Agyapong Congress

Over the weekend, the New Patriotic Party held its 25th National Annual Delegates’ Conference in the Central regional capital, Cape Coast.

Speaker, after speaker, who took turns to address the crowd, one message which resonated at the event, was the subtle and cleaver attack on the maverick politician and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Since the Akufo-Addo government came to life in January this year, the MP, has relentlessly attacked the government at any opportunity he gets.

Some of his allegations are baseless, unwarranted and simply selfish.

One of his ridiculous allegations, which is in sharp contrast to what is happening is that, the government has allowed members of the National Democratic Congress, appointed to various state institutions or given contracts under the previous regime, are still at post.

He was not spared in Cape Coast at all. The former president John Agyekum Kufuor, when he took his turn to speak said, “If you have any criticisms, please render the criticism indoors. You don’t wash dirty linen in public”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also said at the conference that, those who have evidence of corruption against any of his appointees, should make it available to the state security agencies, instead of making noise about it on the radio.

The New Patriotic Party is not alone in its apprehensions regarding the distasteful comments of its members, the National Democratic Congress, after losing the 2016 elections, had admonished and continue to plead with members to stop making remarks that will bring the image of the party into disrepute.

One way to deal effectively with wayward members, who think they know more than everybody, is to enact code of conduct to discourage bad behaviour. Another way is not to talk about it.

Kennedy Agyapong must appreciate that, this country is not only for members of the NPP, because the party is in power. He is envious of everyone doing better than him and that is what will eventually cause his downfall.