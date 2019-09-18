No Officer Could Have Handled Takoradi Kidnapped Case Better Than Tiwa Danquah-Security Analyst

By Patrick Biddah

A security analyst, Adams Bonnah, has said nobody in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) could have handled the missing Takoradi girls case better than the Director General of the CID , COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

According to him, among the CID ,Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah is very diligent and is rated very high among her colleague officers.

Mr Bonnah’s comment was in response to calls for the resignation of the CID boss, over the four missing Takoradi girls who have now been proven by DNA as having died, following the human remains that were found in a cesspit tank in Takoradi.

COP Addo Danquah, according to the security analyst, did her best , given the circumstances that surrounded the disappearance of the girls.

He explained among other things that, the kidnapping was first reported in Takoradi and it took some time before it to got the headquarters by which time the criminals, had covered their tracks.

Speaking on Tv3 midday news yesterday, he said he knew long before the announcement was made that it was going to be difficult to find the girls alive, looking at the time it was taking to rescue them.

The renowned security analyst, is among the very few who do not believe the CID boss, should resign despite the public announcement she made assuring the families of the girls in that famous press conference during which she said the CID knew where the girls where and that they were safe and will be reuniting with them.

The CID boss herself, has rubbished calls for her resignation, saying it won’t bring the girls back.

She has on other for a, said her comments about knowing where the girls were ,was to give the family hope and that she was misunderstood.