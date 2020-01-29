No Ghanaian student in China has contracted coronavirus – Foreign Affairs Ministry assures

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry, has disclosed that no Ghanaian student in coronavirus-hit China, has been infected with the disease.

The Ministry, says it has been in contact with the student population thereafter they requested to be evacuated from the country that is on strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, and there has yet to be any reported case.

In a statement copied to JoyNews, the Ministry assured all parents, relatives and friends of Ghanaians in China that “the Embassy of Ghana in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Guangzhou are in contact with leadership of the Ghanaian community and the National Union of Ghana Students – China and receive frequent briefing from them on the welfare of all Ghanaian nationals.”

The Ministry says it has advised all Ghanaians to stay indoors and adhere to preventive precautions outlined by Chinese authorities.

China and countries around the world, including in Africa are struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has killed

More than 56 million people in almost 20 Chinese cities – including Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the epicentre of the virus – have been prevented from travelling in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.