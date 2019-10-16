No Cause For Alarm MP Assures Otinibi Residents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency has assured the residents of Otinibi Hills, one of the peri-urban areas in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly of Greater Accra Region, to remain calm as he collaborates with the Defence Minister to have the issue of the presence of the army withdrawn from the area.

The MP, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahadu Bawumia, gave this assurance to the residents when he spoke on Accra-based Net TV morning show.

He said, he had spoken with the Defence Minister and have further had two meetings with him.

He noted that the Defence Minister, had given him the assurance that actions would be taken on the matter.

“Am urging the residents to remain calm as the Defence Minister address the issue and bring finality on the matter”.

The tussle overland

The residents are upbeat about the activities of a private developer who has contracted the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to build an estate on several acres of land which has about 200 residents already occupying it.

The ownership of Otinibi Hills is in contention, as residents say they are losing their properties to the developer, Markin Hills Limited.

Speaking to Accra-based JoyNews the residents stated that they are traumatized by the presence of the armed military personnel on the lands in the area.

Otinibi Hills is one of the fastest growing developing areas in the La- Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal.

The area currently has about 200 residents with about 100 houses at various stages of completion.

Ownership of the land in the area is being contested and residents fear they could lose the land they bought several years ago.

They are requesting the government to intervene to help save their property from being taken over the private developer with the assistance of the army.

The Executive member of the Otinibi Hills Residents Association, Kwasi Adarkwa, in an interview told JoyNews that the military men are allegedly terrorizing them.

Meanwhile, the Army is also contesting that the armed personnel are there to protect the workmen from the 48 Engineers Regiment against the activities of the land guards in the area.

Markin Hills Limited says the residents have no right over the land which is 6 kilometres away from what should have been sold to them.