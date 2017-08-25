NLA Walk The Talk

..Institutes measures to regulate Banker to Banker operators and collect tax from them

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) as part of its effort to ensure a level playing field in the lotto business, have instituted measures to regulalize the activities of Banker to Banker operators to enable them pay tax to government for the development of Ghana.

It would be recalled that, NLA on July 25, 2017, held a stakeholder meeting with the Agents, operators, and lotto writers on plans to licensed Banker to Banker operators.

At a recent stakeholder meeting with the Banker to Banker operators in Accra to brainstorm the way forward, the Director General of NLA, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, disclosed that there is going to be a unique and specific NLA licensed for each operator in a particular region.

He indicated that operators in a specific region, who want to expand business to other regions cannot use the same license to operate there, but rather would be issued with another licenses with same company name.

Mr. Ameyaw, however, revealed that coupons to be used by the licensed Banker-to-Bankers, shall be printed by the operators themselves with NLA approval.

In addition, Identification Cards would be issued to Lotto agents and writers of licensed Baker-to-Banker for easy identification.

He pointed out that the law would, however, deal drastically with recalcitrants, who sell banker-to-Banker without approved ID Cards from the NLA.

The Authority he mentioned, have given registration amnesty till 31st December, 2017 to all Banker to Banker operators.

NLA he stated, was in the process of introducing about 30,000 modernized multipurpose sola kiosks nationwide and also made available, more lotto machines.

Application forms are now available at all the regional offices of the NLA and the Head Office to serve operators.

Meanwhile, information gathered indicated that over 200 Banker-to-Banker operators had so far registered with NLA out of the targeted figure of 500 operators.

NLA has denied media reports that private operators would be made to pay GH¢1 million fee to be regularized, but explained that the licensing fees shall be determined by the board in accordance with relevant provisions of Act 722 and LI 1948.

At the meeting, operators of the Banker-to-Banker commended the Director General, Kofi Osei Ameyaw for the good work done so far and assured of doing their part to ensure the success of the Private Public Partnership (PPP) deal.