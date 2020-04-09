NLA Resumes Daily Lotto Draws With Enhanced Prize Structure

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) as part of efforts to ensure business continuity has resumed the daily Lotto Draws for 5/90, VAG Lotto, Daywa 5/39 and Super 6 Games on Monday, 6th April 2020 with enhanced Prize Structure of 240 for 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games.

However, in accordance with the directives from President Nana Akufo-Addo and subsequent directive from the Public Services Commission the authority is observing some protocols.

Firstly, according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of NLA, employees of the Authority shall continue to be at work on *SHIFT* as already established while observing strict hygiene and social distancing protocols.

Secondly, Lotto Marketing Companies in the lockdown areas are *NOT Permitted to sell lotto* to the staking public in their respective lotto kiosks.

In order not to affect the business and finances of Lotto Marketing Companies, a training programme has been instituted by the Authority for Lotto Marketing Companies and relevant stakeholders on the NLA, *Official Short Code *890#*

However, we would like to urge the Staking Public and Lotto Marketing Companies in the lockdown areas to stake 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via the National Lottery Authority (NLA) *Official Short Code *890#* via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo effective 6th April 2020.

Thirdly, in Areas Outside Lockdown, Lotto Marketing Companies outside the Lockdown areas shall continue to work as usual while strictly observing hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The Staking Public and Lotto Marketing Companies are encouraged to take advantage of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) *Official Short Code *890#* to stake 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo effective 6th April 2020.

Let us all support Government in this difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic.