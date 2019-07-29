NLA Resources VAG Secretariat

The historic collaborative agreement signed between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Veterans Administration, Ghana has started producing positive and healthy results towards the socio-economic development and financial empowerment of the Veterans.

The NLA-VAG Partnership, gives NLA the sole power to manage, regulate and supervise VAG lottery and any activity of VAG, as far as lottery is concerned.

As part of the agreement package, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has assisted the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) to:

Renovate and refurbish their Head Office in Accra.

Acquire brand new Vehicles for the effective and efficient management of the VAG Secretariat.

Also, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is equally supporting the building of ultra-modern Sports Stadium Complex in Tamale for the Veterans and Soldiers.

The VAG Lotto is expected to start operations hopefully from month of August 2019 immediately after the official launch to contribute meaningfully to the overall well-being of Veterans, create jobs and generate revenue for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The successful roll out of the VAG Lotto would enable Government through the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to support the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) in the areas of the provision of quality healthcare delivery and decent accommodation for Veterans and Soldiers across Ghana.