NLA Officially Takes Over Original 5/90 Lotto

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) has finally taken over the running of *959# Short Code purposefully for the operations of Original 5/90 Lotto; a flagship lottery product of the Authority.

The *959# was previously managed by Keed Ghana Limited, as part of a partnership arrangement with the Authority, called LUCKY 3.

But the NLA in agreement with Keed Ghana, MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo has finally taken full control of the *959#.

The short code *959# would be used for the continuous operations of the Original 5/90 Lotto via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

The NLA, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of NLA, disclosed that the decision was made “after a very careful assessment, the *959# has proven to be a very Robust Short Code and one of the best in Online Gaming Lottery Platforms”.

The Authority’s statement, said it was fully committed to the Akufo-Addo’s government vision of Digitization and Digitalization Programme.

The statement, therefore, urged the Staking Public to fully patronize the *959# Short Code for Original 5/90 Lotto especially during these difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic” with social and physical distancing at the heart of everything.

The statement said the *959# is now controlled by the NLA and as such it is legal and the safest platform to play your favourite 5/90 Lotto, especially during this difficult period in the world.