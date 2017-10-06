Nkwanta South MP Presents Ambulance To Brewaniase Health Centre

The Member of Parliament [MP] for Nkwanta South Constituency in the Volta Region, has presented an ambulance to the Brewaniase Health Centre to improve health care related services.

The Presentation which is in fulfilment of a 2016 campaign promise made to Ntruboman area coincided with a ceremony in Brewaniase to climax a “Thank You Tour” undertaken by the MP and his team of the constituency.

Addressing the chiefs and people, GeofferyKini [Dr] said Nkwanta District being the largest in terms of land size and the third largest in terms of population in the region but deprived, there was the need to source for resources to boost health care delivery.

He said the decision to station the ambulance in Brewaniase is strategic and to assist in conveying emergency and referral cases in and out of the District hospital.

GeofferyKini [Dr] charged the 15-member committee with oversight responsibility of the ambulance to ensure effective management of the vehicle, urging the public to be interested as well in its care.

The MP also warned persons behind prank calls to desist from such actions as offenders caught would not be spared.

According to him, he has a lot of projects including water and sanitation, school structures, roads among others to deliver in ensuring development of the area.

Enumerating other achievements in seven months in office, GeofferyKini [Dr] said he has liaised with Telecommunication Company, MTN to provide communication mast and for network improvement in communities such as Bontibor, Kue, Ofosu, Tutukpene, Kabiti, Nyanbong and Ashiabre, explaining that the Ashiabre one has been completed and commissioned.

The MP said through his assistance, 27 girls drawn from various parts of the District are currently undergoing hairdressing apprenticeship, adding two [2] young men have also been enlisted into Ghana Armed Forces.

On her part, Si. Georgina Quayeson, administrator ofthe NkwantaSt Joseph hospital said there is room for improvement on the successes of child and maternal mortality partly blaming the challenge on delay in reaching health facilities.

She imploredmen especially husbands to always be there for their wives and to ensure they arrived at the facilities early enough and for a prompt attention.

On his part, the Omanhene for the Ntrubo traditional area, Nana KowuraTediboOdamba IIsaid Hon Kini’s example is worth emulating by others.

He urged children of school going age especially in his area to have the likes of Hon Kini as role models for a better future.

In a related development, 46 individuals who have undergone various skills training in hand bags, purse, sandals, jewelry making under the collaboration between the offices of the Member of Parliament [MP] and African Youth Development and Training Centre received certificates of completion and graduation.