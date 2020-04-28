NKRUMAH LIVES ON 48 YEARS AFTER HIS DEMISE

By Abdul Razak Bawa

On April 27, 1972, forty eight years ago, the founder and first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, took his final breathe in Bucharest, Romania.

It is difficult to write about the greatness of one of Africa’s most illustrious sons, a courageous soldier and statesman. This is made more difficult by his enigmatic persona; for he is famed for his taciturnity, great circumspection and brevity. In William Shakespeare’s play Twelfth Night, is a memorable quote about greatness. Shakespeare affirms that some men are born great, some achieve greatness and others have greatness thrust upon them.

The circumstances of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s invitation to come back to Ghana to join the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in its struggle for Independence, and his dedication thereof, ensured he was destined for greatness and as such these tick the three boxes of Shakespeare’s description of the archetypal stages of how greatness is achieved.

Before Dr. Nkrumah, came back to Ghana, the agitations for Independence, has been slow but steady. The call was for Independence in the shortest possible time.

Those who were leading the struggle could not believe that it is possible to have it now, until Nkrumah arrived.

Dr. Nkrumah became the nightmare of the imperialists who insisted on tying Ghana to their apron strings perpetually. But to his compatriots, he was the quintessential nationalist committed to the emancipation of fatherland from colonialism. To them, he was the man they could trust to lead the country to the Promised Land where freedom and justice will reign supreme.

With his organizational skills he was able to mobilize Ghanaians from across the length and breadth of this country and from different profession.

The struggle to Dr. Nkrumah, was for the ordinary Ghanaian; the market woman, farmer, artisan, teacher etc., he believed in numbers and not just a few people, who will gather, drink wine and give speeches that, are only good for academic thesis.

The average Ghanaians demonstrated this faith in him when they overwhelmingly voted for him, while he was in prison.

Dr Nkrumah, was a man in a hurry, when it comes to liberating his people, he did not believe in playing it safe, if it must be done, it must be done now, which is why he advocated for Independence now.

To him, he will rather be a free man, than a well fed slave, so when he realize his colleagues in UGCC, were marking time, he broke ranks to form the Convention Peoples Party (CPP).

That decision was the best decision ever made in the history of this country; it marked the turning point to the total liberation of Africa.

Dr. Nkrumah in the words of Prof. Ali Al’amin Mazrui, was more of an African than Ghanaian. As he declared on the eve of Independence, our Independence is meaningless, unless it is linked up with the total liberation of Africa.

After the back and forth with the then colonial masters, Ghana, became an Independent State on March 6, 1957.

What Nkrumah did after that fateful day, will forever be with us. He laid the foundation for the rapid take-off of the country. No sector was left behind, from health, to education, to infrastructure, manufacturing etc., he rallied Ghanaians to build a prosperous and self-reliant nation, until that dark day on February 24, 1966, when some unpatriotic soldiers with the help of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), overthrew him, while he was away in Hanoi, China.

The achievements of Osagyeafo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, cannot be missed by anyone. Some people have tried albeit unsuccessfully to water down his contribution to the socio-economic development of this country, by rewriting the history of Ghana, but the more they try, the more the man even in death rises like a phoenix.

It is said that a prophet is not recognized in his hometown, indeed the man who was awarded the African Man of the Century, is given his right of place in many African countries, standing in front of the headquarters of African Union is his statute, this is in recognition of his contribution to the Independence struggle of Africa.

Not only his achievements in terms of infrastructure are lasting legacies, but his words, Dr Nkrumah saw the world 100 ahead after him. Indeed it is said that he was a man ahead of his time.

Perhaps, more than any other single event, for as a people to be proud of him and celebrate him, was his stance in ensuring a united Africa.

Many people come together to achieve a goal, but one person, will always stand out, either for bad as in Adolf Hitler of Germany or for good as in Winston Churchill of the Great Britain.

For us as Ghanaians, we do not discount the contribution of every single individual that contributed to the journey to Independence that started in the signing of Bond of 1844, but it was Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who was the final leader to take us to the promise land.

In the words of Woodrow Wilson: “there is no higher religion than human service and to work for the common good is the greatest creed.”

Kwame Nkrumah, worked for our common good and fulfilled the greatest creed of prioritising Ghana and humanity first. He left behind a grateful nation and continent.

Rest in peace Kwame, your nation and continent is forever grateful.