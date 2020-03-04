Nigerians oppose commission for ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members

By QueenEsther Iroanusi

A majority of Nigerians who participated in an online poll by PREMIUM TIMES have kicked against a proposed bill to create an agency for the rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram members.

This is not surprising as the bill, since its introduction, has triggered outrage and debate from citizens across the country.

This is even as many have accused the lawmaker proposing it of supporting insurgents in the country and even sponsoring the attacks.

Many fear that releasing the ‘repentant’ Boko Haram militants into civilian population could be counterproductive as hardened fighters would return to the terror group to commit more atrocities.

Poll

Over 22,148 voters participated in the poll which was conducted on the PREMIUM TIMES’ website and on its official Twitter and Facebook pages.

The poll lasted for about five days and was conducted in a way that made it impossible for a respondent to vote more than once from the same computer or mobile device.

Participants were asked a single question: “Does Nigeria need an agency to rehabilitate Boko Haram members?” with options of “yes”and “no”.

On the Facebook poll, over 14,076 (92 per cent) respondents voted against the bill while 1,224 participants (18 per cent) supported it.

Similarly, on Twitter, 5,481 participants (91.9 per cent) voted against the idea, while 483 participants (8.1 per cent) supported it.

And on the website, 740 respondents (83.7 per cent) voted “no” and 144 respondents (16.3 per cent) voted “no”.

Bill

The bill seeks to create an agency “for rehabilitating, de-radicalising, educating and reintegrating the defectors, repentant and detained members of the insurgent group Boko Haram to make them useful members of the society”.

It is sponsored by former Yobe governor, Ibrahim Gaidam.

This legislation comes amidst incessant attacks in the North-east by bandits and suspected Biko Haram members with the most recent being the killing of over 50 people in Kaduna villages.

Despite the backlash, Mr Gaidam (Yobe East, APC) has attempted to justify his position why a commission is the best bet to address the unending insurgency.

Among other reasons, he said “the agency when established will help rehabilitate and reintegrate the defectors, repentant and forcefully conscripted members of the Boko Haram to make them useful members of the society and provide an avenue for reconciliation and promote national security.”

The agency, he said, would provide an avenue for reconciliation and promote national security and an-open-door and encouragement for other members of the group who are still engaged in the insurgency to abandon the group especially in the face of military pressure.”

Already, a few lawmakers have condemned the bill describing it as as needless, waste of resources and misplaced priority. This is even as they questioned the nationality of the insurgents.

While many have condemned the proposed legislation and accused the sponsor of conniving with insurgents, a few others, however, say the bill is not unconnected to promises made earlier by the federal government.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, had in 2017 pledged to ensure the ‘’total de-radicalisation and rehabilitation of all ex-Boko Haram members before re-integrating them into the society in line with international best practices’’.

President Muhammadu Buhari also said the Nigerian government ‘’is ready to accept the unconditional laying down of arms by any member of the Boko Haram group who shows strong commitment in that regard”.

His words were followed by the handing over 244 Boko Haram suspects, by the Nigerian army whom it said have given up membership of the terrorist group, to the Borno State government.

This is even as the army said another 154 ex-Boko Haram fighters had been ‘’rehabilitated under the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme and are now set to be reintegrated into the society’’.

Condemnations, reactions

Among the groups to have condemned the bill, is the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which has urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to drop the bill noting that the legislation would enable ‘repentant terrorists’ to receive foreign education.

This will include accessing funds from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) and subventions from the government.

The group in a statement said the bill “erodes justice and makes a mockery of the suffering of victims, and the unspeakable human tragedy, humanitarian crisis and appalling atrocities committed by the Boko Haram terrorist group”.

“By calling Boko Haram members ‘ex-agitators’, the Bill mocks the victims of appalling atrocities committed by the terrorist group, and is a blatant affront to victims’ dignity. ‘Repentant Boko Haram terrorists’ are not ‘ex-agitators’; they are terrorists under Nigerian and international laws.

“Boko Haram members should not be allowed to enjoy foreign education while over 13 million Nigerian children of school age are roaming our streets,” it said.