Nigerian snake ate millions of naira, clerk says

A Nigerian sales clerk has been suspended after she told auditors that a snake had eaten 36m naira.

That’s the equivalent of $100,000 or £72,250.

The clerk, Philomena Chieshe, was working at an office for the Nigerian examination board which collects exam fees.

The exam board, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, told the BBC that it dismissed her claim and has started disciplinary proceedings.

The incident has been ridiculed by Nigerians on social media.

One tweeter suggests it would be an unreasonable amount of bank notes for one snake to handle:

A Twitter account has even been set up for the snake. Which, it claims, is very tired:

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, tweeted its own take on the story – the eagle being the national symbol: