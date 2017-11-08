Nigerian govt to re-arraign Senator feuding with police chief

Nigerian senator on trial for forgery is to be re-arraigned on December 12, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

An error by the prosecution compelled Anwuli Chikere of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to postpone the arraignment of Isah Misau, APC-Bauchi Central, at the resumed hearing Tuesday morning.

Mr. Misau faces 10-count allegations of forgery of discharge documents when he left the police in 2010 to join politics. He appeared for hearing today and was docked for about 30 minutes.

The Attorney General of the Federation had initially filed forgery charges against Mr. Misau in September after the police first raised the allegations when Mr. Misau and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had a face-off in August.

Mr. Misau has denied wrongdoing, saying he honourably left the service and was given a discharge letter by the Police Service Commission. The PSC confirmed authorising Mr. Misau’s resignation from service after completing the requirements, including paying the mandatory one month in lieu of notice.

The senator in turn accused the police inspector-general, Mr. Idris, of gross incompetence, aggravated sexual assaults on female officers and fraud.

Mr. Idris denied the allegations. The Senate has commenced a separate hearing on the controversy, and Mr. Idris had resolved to testify after initially declining the invitation on the grounds that the matter was already in court.

The Attorney-General, represented by Saleh Barkun, increased the charges against Mr. Misau from seven to 10 on October 27,

But when trial resumed Tuesday, Mr. Misau’s counsel, Joshua Musa, a senior advocate of Nigeria, observed some inconsistencies with the charges, saying failure to place a bar association seal on them contradicted order 10, rules 1, 2 and 3 of the Federal High Court.

Mr. Barkun asked the court to give him more time to attach the seal on the charges, a prayer the judge subsequently granted, informing all parties to return to court on December 12.