Nigerian allegedly butchers employee over GHC20

A thirty-one (31) year old Nigerian known as Mayor Harvard, has been arrested by the Suntreso Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region for allegedly butchering his Nigerian employee, Paul Tombowa, 26, over a credit voucher worth GHC20 at Agric-Kokode in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Mypurefmonline.com reports.

Paul Tombowa, a worker of Mr. Harvard, was caged in a dog crate Wednesday, October 16, when @pure957fm’s Osei-Kwadwo got to the scene. It is reported that, he had been in the crate for three continuous days without being supplied with food and water.

Osei Kwadwo (Ambassador) reports that the victim earlier was released by the employer to fetch water from a nearby house and in the process communicated his plight to some residents in the area who later caused for the arrest of Mr. Harvard.

He was set free by the Police personnel who heeded to the incessant calls of the residents.

Tombowa narrating his ordeal to Osei Kwadwo said he exhausted a month period worth of credit in a week hence, his current fate.

“Mr. Harvard gave me a GHc20 worth of credit. He told me to use the credit within one month but I exhausted the credit within a week time. He told me to call him on phone and I told him that I don’t have credit. He beat me up when he came and started butchering me with a machete.”

He continued that “Mr. Harvard is not my brother. I am staying with him as a servant and due to this, he maltreats me anyhow. Sometimes I feel like going back to Nigeria but I don’t have money for transport.

He can slap me like eight times straight in the face at the slightest provocation. He sometimes locks me inside my room to prevent me from telling anyone about what he does to me. After he butchered me, he put me in this cage for three days. I am feeling severe pains all over my body.” He said.

It took the intervention of an aspiring Assembly member for Agric-Kokode electoral area, Wilson Sackey aka Arabs to save Mr. Harvard from the community members as they threatened to assault him.

Mr. Harvard and his wife Sarah Yeboah, have since this morning been arrested by the Suntreso Divisional Police Command assisting with investigations into the matter.

Source: mypurefmonline.com