Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan

By ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has declared that despite the challenges, Nigeria must embrace electronic voting as electronic voting is the ultimate going forward. This is as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that the problems of Nigeria are self-inflicted as they flow from politicization of everything and the promotion of pervasive injustice. Jonathan spoke on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, at lecture/book Presentation to mark the second term inauguration of Wike.

The former President declared that if democracy must endure, the democratic process must be developed in a way that people will have confidence in the electoral process.

He noted that the African continent must come up with a minimum standards for the establishment of the election management body.

Jonathan said for the purpose of confidence building for credible elections, no one single person should have the power to constitute the election management body.

The former President said: “We must come up with new standards for constituting our election management body in a way that people will have confidence. “I believe in some quarters what they do is that a body of people constitute the election management body. It is not in the hands of one person. “When you leave such responsibility in the hands of a politician, no matter how good the person is, there will be the tendency for people to suspect that the right thing is not done. “When people don’t have confidence in the system, whatever they do, it is difficult for the people to accept.

“The continental body, African Union, should come up with a minimum standard across Africa for constituting electoral management body.” He stated that no single official should have the power to appoint all the Election Petition Tribunals as this erodes confidence in the system.

Jonathan said: “Also, the judicial process where one person constitutes all the election Tribunals to hear petitions is not right. It is difficult in a democracy for somebody to be extremely neutral. “In one way or the other, somebody close to you will be in one party or the other. The only way to be above is to make sure that one person does not have all the powers to constitute tribunals to listen to all cases.” The former Nigerian leader, who called for the enthronement of independent security agencies that will provide security during elections, decried the online video in Rivers State where women were dragging soldiers attempting to compromise Rivers elections. Jonathan said: “The African Union must come up with a code of conduct for security operatives that participate in elections. What happened in Rivers State, in a video being circulated where women were dragging soldiers down from walls was a very sorry sight.

“When these things are being discussed outside the country, if you are a Nigerian, you feel so ashamed.” He called on Parliamentarians to work towards modifying national laws to ensure that what happened in 2019 is not repeated in 2023. He congratulated the people of Rivers State for their total support of Governor Wike during the elections.

The former President stated that the Rivers election was a star election in 2019, as it was used to assess the elections. Jonathan said: “Governor Wike stood firmly. He was courageous. He was a good leader. I urge you to continue with your good works. “If you did not impress Rivers people, you wouldn’t have received support. Wike tried. He brought unity and physical development to the state.”

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike decried the level of politicisation of the governance process of the country. Wike said: “Although I lack the intellectual impetus to join issues with the learned Professor, but for me, Nigeria’s problems, which are largely self-inflicted, can be reduced to two: the politicization of everything and pervasive injustice. “Over the years, we have allowed the entire governing system to be been corrupted by banal politics and the courage to do what is right and fair to all parts of the country had since departed.

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike decried the level of politicisation of the governance process of the country. Wike said: “Although I lack the intellectual impetus to join issues with the learned Professor, but for me, Nigeria’s problems, which are largely self-inflicted, can be reduced to two: the politicization of everything and pervasive injustice. “Over the years, we have allowed the entire governing system to be been corrupted by banal politics and the courage to do what is right and fair to all parts of the country had since departed.

