 ‘NIA Must Compensate Bereaved Family’

…Over Death Of 54-Year-Old Woman Over Ghana Card Registration

–Gunu

Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has charged management of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to show human face and compensate family of the woman, who collapsed and died in queue, while trying to register for ongoing Ghana card.

The decease, Madam Grace Xine, a 54-year-old mother of four, died after she fell unconscious in a long winding queue for the Ghana card registration at Ave-Xevi in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region last week.

Since the said incident, officials of NIA in the region, are yet to visit the family of the decease, a situation which is brewing anger among residents in the region, especially those in Akatsi North District.

But the NDC regional secretary, who led a team of Constituency executives of the party to mourn with the bereaved family, said the NIA, should compensate them.

According to him, the family of late Grace Xine, has every reason to blame the NIA for her death, because the woman has died an avoidable death, if management of NIA, had listened to several concerns of the residents which created difficulties in the registration process in the region.

Mr Gunu indicated that, the NIA must do the needful by compensation, as a sign of showing remorse for the loss of an innocent soul.

He also stressed the need for the registration period to be extended to enable more people to have the opportunity to register, but cautioned that, adequate measures should be put in place to prevent further deaths.

The Volta NDC chief scribe, was accompanied by the Assemblyman for the area, Alhaji Salihu, both former and current Akatsi North Constituency Chairmen, Prince Aglago and Richard Awudza, as well as the Constituency Youth Organizer, Godwin Senyo Dzokpata.

How Madam Grace Xine Died

The 54-year-old mother of four, died after she fell unconscious at the Ghana Card registration center in a queue, after she reportedly spent several hours in the long winding line, hoping to get registered.

She was, rushed to a nearby health centre by relatives and some people who were in the queue with her, but hospital authorities at Atsikume Clinic, near Ave-Xavi Market, pronounced the poor woman dead, minutes after she was rushed to the facility.

Eyewitnesses said, Madam Xine Grace, slumped over in the queue around 09:45 hours and was rushed to the Clinic, kilometres away, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a letter announcing the death, the Palace of Torgbui Nuku Morti VIII, Awadada of Ave-Afiadenyigba Traditional Area said, “I am extremely sorry to inform you about the death of my beloved daughter, Madam Xine Grace which happened on the 2nd of August, 2019.”

“According to eyewitness, my daughter was in a queue for the registration of Ghana Card and in the process, fell down and was rushed to New Light Clinic at Ave-Xevi and upon reaching, the doctor confirmed that she is dead”.

The chief’s letter was addressed to the Akatsi North District Chief Executive, Dr. Prince Amuzu Sodoke and copied the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe as well as the Presiding Member of the District Assembly, Patrick Ahiabu.

According to Torgbui Nuku Morti VIII, the late Madam Xine Grace would be buried on September 7, 2019.

Snake Bite

Meanwhile, another middle-aged woman was also, reportedly bitten by a snake at Abutia-Kloe in the Ho West District, while sleeping at a registration centre in the farming community in her quest to obtain the Ghana card.

In her case, she survived the snake bite after she was given some herbs and later rushed to a nearby health facility for attention.

Warnings Ignored

Regional executives of the NDC, as well as well-meaning residents in the region, have been raising serious concerns about the difficulties and harrowing ordeals one goes through to get enrolled on to the Ghana card programme.

More than three weeks since the exercise began in the region, numerous challenges including network problems, frequent breakdown of machines, long queues, sleeping at registration centres overnight among others were observed.

According to the regional executives of NDC, “Considering the educational background and ages of some of our elders in this region we expected the registration officers selected for this process in our region to be trained on handling aged people with respect and dignity, however it rather appears the NIA officials who were deployed to our region have a PhD in disrespect, rudeness, arrogance and foul language.”

They said, technical challenges and poor human behaviours by NIA official have discouraged Voltarians from participating in the registration.

At a news conference in Ho, they called on the NIA to come out with measures that will enable eligible applicants to go through the processes without challenges adding “we believe a lot of Ghanaians may have serious difficulties in acquiring the Ghana card considering how the process has been conducted, and therefore we as a party will resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission to make this card a requirement for voter registration or for the voting itself”.