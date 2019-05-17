New GIMPA GRASAG Executives Sworn In

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) branch of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG). has inducted into office seven new executives to steer the affairs of the newly inaugurated association for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The officers include, Mr Raphael Apetorgbor; President, Mr Adam Mohammed Iddrissu; Vice President, Mr Christopher Flomo; General Secretary, Mrs Fuseina Issah; Women’s Commissioner took oaths of allegiance from GRASAG’s first Chief Justice, Mr Osei Kwame Griffiths.

The rest are Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman ; Organiser, Mrs Mariama Dauda; Treasurer and Mr Eric Ofosu Asare; Public Relations Officer (PRO).