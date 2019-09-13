 New face but politically experienced

…….NDC chairman touts Kasena Nankana PC.

The newly elected parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] for the Kasena Nankana constituency of the Upper East Region, has been described as a politically rich and experience fellow, capable of unseating the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area.

The NCD, which lost the seat to the New Patriotic Party’s Kofi Ada in the 2016 election, says it has learnt it past mistake and as such, is now posed to unseat Mr Ada come 2020.

Kasena Nankana constituency Chairman of the NDC, Mr Anontara Richard Kwabena, told the Herald in an exclusive interview that, although the party has elected a first timer, it has all it takes to win the seat, owing to the fact that the party has learn it lessons and the fact that it has equally elected a politically rich and experienced fellow.

“Our parliamentary candidate is politically experienced. He has been an Assembly Member, a constituency and regional youth organizer and had worked under experience politicians.we are already in a comfortable lead. Come 2020, the seat will be ours”.

Mr Anontara, described as sad the poor handling of the educational sector by the current government, “ There is nothing like quality in our current educational system under this government”. He described the Nana Addo lead government as a total failure. Adding that it came to power to promote corruption, Hardship, insecurity and worst of it all award family and friends. “The NPP has failed Ghanaians. Where is the one million dollar per constituency? Why has the government abandoned the E-blocks? Where is the one village one dam? It is in fact a complete mess.” Ghanaians have indeed regretted and come 2020, his Excellency John Mahama will comfortably walk back to the flagstaff house to continue with the good work that he started,” he added.

He scolded President Akufo-Addo for renaming state institutions to undeserving party gurus. “Why all these renaming mantra? Some of them don’t deserve it. Must we rename institutions?” .He mentioned in particular, the renaming of the Navrongo campus of the University for Development Studies after CK Tedam as not only bogus but an insult to the good people of Navrongo.” in fact we had dedicated men in this area who sacrificed their entire lives for mother Ghana. CK Tedam is just a party member. He doesn’t deservet hat emolument renamed after him.”

He advised the president to build a structure somewhere and name it after CK Tedam, if only he wants to please the family of the late party elder at all cost.

Mr Anontara, mentioned Mr Abavara and Prof Akaborese as individuals, who have sacrificed for Navrongo and the nation in various capacities and thus stand tall when it comes to renaming UDS after them.

He stated that, the party has healed all post primaries wounds and that all contenders, would come onboard with their rich experience, as far as 2020 election is concern.

Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, emerged winner in the just ended parliamentary primary, beating four opponents.

The National Democratic Congress under the parliamentary candidature of Mark Owen Woyongo, lost the Kasena Nankana seat to Mr Kofi Ada of the then opposition New Patriotic Party in the 2016 general elections.