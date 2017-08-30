Never again – Congregation of burnt church chants

The members of the Believers House of Worship whose auditorium was torched Monday by an unidentified group have vowed to resist similar incident in the future.

At a news conference held Tuesday addressed by the head pastor, Reverend Abraham Lamptey, the church members repeatedly chanted ‘this nonsense must stop.”

They swore to fight back anytime the group that committed the arson returns.

A total of 500 chairs, musical instruments and other properties were destroyed when some armed men invaded the church premises.

The land on which the church is putting up its auditorium at Okpoegonno on the Spintex Road in Accra is reportedly in dispute.

Two factions are claiming ownership of the land but one of the factions is alleged to have sold the land to the church.

Having suffered repeated attacks in the past over the land, the church members said they will do what it takes to protect themselves.

In his address, Rev Lamptey charged the church members to be bold in dealing with the radical group.

“They are just being radical and we need to be very cautious but bold,” he told the members of the Church.

He called for unity in Christianity, saying although the christians have large numbers, the members are disunited.

“What has happened to me can happen to anybody here because radicalism and vandalism has no political coloration,” he said.