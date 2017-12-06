Netherlands Honours Family Health University Hospital

By William Sarpong

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Mr. Mark Rutte, as part of his visit to Ghana, has presented a certificate of recognition to Family Health University College and the Hospital for being the first Institution, to build a bio gas plant and an incinerator to manage waste.

The bio gas plant and incinerator through a network of underground pipes receives all the waste from the University, Hospital and the Nursing and Midwifery School, leading to a hygienic and safe way of managing waste.

This allows management to save cost and enable them to provide affordable health care and education in the community.

Presenting a certificate of recognition to the Founder/President of Family Health University College, Prof. Yao Kwawukume, after dinner with President Akufo Addo, the Netherlands Prime Minister, commended him and the wife (Mrs. Dr. Susan Bridget Kwawukume) for their outstanding performance in waste management practices and their contribution to education and the health sector.

Prime Minister Mr. Mark Rutte, expressed his excitement about the way and manner Family Health University Collage and the Hospital, has kept their environment.

He promised the commitment of The Kingdom of Netherlands to strengthen their relationship with Family Health University College and the Hospital.

The Prime Minister, urged other institutions to emulate Family Health University College, and the Hospital, and build their own bio gas plant and an incinerator to manage waste.

Earlier, the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, also inspected the bio gas plant and the incinerator.

He expressed satisfaction for the project and commended Prof. Kwawukume and the entire management for adopting eco-friendly to manage their watse.

In an interview, the Founder/President of Family Health University College, Prof. Yao Kwawukume, extended appreciations to the Prime Minister of The Kingdom of Netherlands, Mr. Mark Rutte for the hounor done them, by selecting Family Health University Collage and the Hospital among the many institutions in the country to visit, and presented a certificate of recognition.

The recognition of the Collage and the Hospital by the Netherlands Prime Minister, Prof. Kwawukume mentioned, was a clear indication that, their good works are seen not only in Ghana and Africa, but the world in general.

Family Health University College, is made up of a Hospital, Nursing and Midwifery School and Medical School.

Family Health University College is the only Medical School in the sub-region that uses real Cadavers (human parts) to study Anatomy and also have a modern state of the art Anatomage (incorporating the latest convertible technology) to enhance capacity.

The Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School with modern facilities, spacious laboratories and lecture halls.

The Medical School is affiliated to the University of Ghana (UG) and accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

The School offers a six-year Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine (MB ChB) programme.

The Prime Minister’s visit was to acquaint himself with some interventions funded by the Netherlands Government in Ghana.