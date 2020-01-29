Neoplan Closes Down on 31st January 2020

…… CVM Urges President Akufo-Addo to Intervene

The Neoplan (Ghana) Limited, a bus manufacturing company, has been in a existence since 1974.

Since its establishment, the Company has made history in producing over 4,000 buses for Government Institutions, Universities, Metro Mass Transit (MMT), GPRTU and Private Individuals/Companies.

In 2002, President Kufuor’s Government contracted Neoplan (Ghana) Limited to build 450 DAF/VDL buses for Metro Mass Transit, this contract ended in July 2010 and Neoplan (Ghana) Limited, has since not gotten any contract from successive Governments.

Prof. John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama’s Government, never responded to the cry of Neoplan (Ghana) Limited.

Akufo-Addo’s Government too has not made any meaningful efforts to revamp the Neoplan (Ghana) Limited.

This is very sad considering the fact that Government of Ghana has 55percent shares in the company and is the majority shareholder, and the remaining 45percent is for a

Private company known as Fadoul Group.

An internal memo from Neoplan (Ghana) Limited dated 15/01/2020 intercepted by Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) indicates that the Company would officially close down all its branches on the 31st of January 2020.

The closure is largely due to the lack of support and Contracts from the Government which is the majority shareholder, as well as recurring monthly losses.

As the result of the closure, all employment contracts with Neoplan (Ghana) Limited will be terminated by January 31, 2020.

According to President Akufo-Addo he is constantly looking for employment opportunities for our young people and that Ghana’s biggest issue is jobs for young people. On this basis President Akufo-Addo has no choice but to see the revamping of Neoplan (Ghana) Limited.

We are urging President Akufo-Addo to intervene and save the collapsing Neoplan (Ghana) Limited since his appointees at the Transport Ministry have failed woefully to support the Company.

Government has an obligation towards Ghanaians, the Government cannot continue to rely on the importation of Chinese, Korea and Indian buses at the detriment of Neoplan (Ghana) Limited, a 55percent Government owned Company. This is absolutely unacceptable.

….Signed…

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)