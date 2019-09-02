Needed; Street Light On The Spintex Road

A major challenge facing most of our major roads in the country is the absence of street light.

A few roads are well lit, they are some with street lights, but either the poles have fallen or the lights have not come on for months, some for even years.

Although, the issue is not peculiar to the Spintex road, it must be regarded as a national problem.

Driving on roads with no street light, can induce a nightmarish experience and often cause not just damage to the vehicles due to potholes and speed rumps, but also accidents that can be fatal.

Spintex road, is one of the busiest and strategic road in the capital. It links Accra to Tema, when one avoids using the Motorway or Teshie Nungua.

The road, has arguably the most number of estates, Supermarkets, banks, restaurants, warehouses, car dealerships, Churches, as well as manufacturing companies, notably, Coca Cola Bottling Company Ltd, Johnson Wax Ltd, kasapreko, Printex etc, in the city.

It is the new Oxford street, considering the number of companies it host.

Spintex road starts from the Tetteh-Quarshie roundabout, extending eastwards and ends at the Sakumono junction.

A distance of about 11Km and the road is pitch-dark at night, making visibility very difficult. Most drivers have to resort to highlight, to see their way clear, which obstruct oncoming drivers.

Something as basic as street lights we lack and yet government upon government, keeps telling us, how their policies have impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

Most accidents in Ghana are avoidable; authorities know what to do to keep every Ghanaian safe.

This newspaper wishes to propose to the authourities, especially the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit of the Ghana Police, who are partnering Citi TV’s ‘War Against Indiscipline’ campaign.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police issued on Thursday, July 18, the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign, has accrued to the state over GH¢258,000.

The statement further said, “The exercise which started on 17th June 2019, has so far covered specific roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra to ensure sanity and safety. These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.”

We are of the considered opinion that, instead of paying this money into government chest, it should be used to provide street lights on some of the streets the operation took place. Aside the street lights, some of them need road marking.