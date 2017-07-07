NEDco cuts power to Dohin Naayili community over staff ‘assault’

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company of the Volta River Authority (NEDco-VRA) has disconnected hydro-electricity supply to the entire Dohin Naayili community within the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

Some parts of Kukuo connected to two transformers in the Dohin Naayili community where also affected.

Assembly Member of the Dohin Naayili Electoral Area, Abdul Wahab Fuseini in a Citi News interview admitted that some recalcitrant residents there on Wednesday July 5, 2017 allegedly assaulted staff of the NEDco- VRA-during the discharge of their duties, hence the disconnection.

According to him, some defaulting customers in opposition to routine checks on illegal connections deflated the lorry tyres of the NEDco-VRA staff who went there for operations.

He condemned the uncouth behavior and thus pleaded with the NEDCO-VRA management for forgiveness.

Dohin Naayili is one of the densely populated communities within the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital, the St. Charles Minor seminary, Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum’s Suhupieli radio station and some private clinical laboratories are located there.

ECG cuts power to Lapaz over refuse at transformer site

In June 2017, the Electricity Company of Ghana denied Lapaz and its surrounding towns in Accra claiming the residents had turned one of their transformers into a refuse site; a claim the residents vehemently denied.

The affected areas lived without light for close to three days; a situation which affected businesses in the area.

Source: Citifmonline