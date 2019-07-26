Nearly 5,000 new HIV/AIDS cases confirmed in Greater Accra Region alone

The Ghana AIDS Commission, has recorded nearly 5,000 new cases of HIV/AIDS in the Greater Accra region of Ghana alone in a recent survey.

The findings of the research published in the 2019 Ghana AIDS Commission report indicate that 4,593 new cases, the highest of all the regions, were recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ashanti Region with 4506 and Central Region with 1755 followed closely in second and third highest regions with people infected with the virus.

Presenting the findings of the research captured in the report, Steve Kyereme Atuahene, head of the Ghana AIDS Commission stressed that over 1,400 infected persons died from the ailment last year, most of them leaving behind children.

As a result, the report noted that there are about 226,463 orphans left behind by their parents.

“Among the over 1,400 people who died as a result of HIV, some of them had children, they are now orphans, so children whose parents lost their lives as a result of HIV/AIDS are about 226,463. These children should be well taken care of by their family members because they are orphans now and they need help. We have noticed that some orphanages have adopted some of these children to take care of them, we encourage them to send them to the hospital to be tested” the AIDS Commission boss disclosed.

The research also highlighted the Ahafo region as the region with the highest number of HIV/AIDS infections.

The Ahafo region, has overtaken the Greater Accra Region as regards the number of infected persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country.

The Bono Region closely followed with a prevalence rate of 2.5%.

According to the head of the Ghana Aids Commission, Mr. Steve Kyereme Atuahene, the report showed that, ”with the 16 regions we have now, the report indicates that, the region with the highest HIV prevalence in Ghana is Ahafo region, the prevalence is 2.66%, followed by Bono region with 2.5 percent , Greater Accra, 2.06%, Eastern region 2.03%, Ashanti 1.94%, Central region 1.84%. The Northern regions and Oti Region are all one percent or less.”

