NDC’S Discordant Sound On The Covid-19 Pandemic Is Disconcerting

By Abdul Razak Bawa

At the risk of sounding political, I will like to begin this article by acknowledging the leadership, patriotism and dearth of knowledge exhibited by the former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

For the first time in many instances, the former president did not play catch up, all the proposals he put forward in many of his engagement with Ghanaians were timely, and that has become the blue print for president Akufo-Addo, albeit he is implementing the suggestions of the former president in bits and pieces.

Simon Sinek in his book ‘Start With Why’ said, there are leaders and there are those who lead. Leaders hold a position of power/ authourity, but those who lead inspire us, we follow them not because we have to, but because we want to.

Leaders like phoenix emerge during crisis. The ability to think on one’s feet and make profound and far reaching suggestions and decisions separate leaders from wannabees.

President Mahama since the outbreak has always puts his best foot forward. He does not have the power to see through his proposals, but nonetheless he thought it a civic duty and responsibility to help the government see it way clear.

The leader of the NDC, has shown the way, but his party as usual is lagging behind. All the applause that president Akufo-Addo receives today, because of his interventions were first suggested by president Mahama, if for nothing at all, they should share the stage.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), branded president Mahama, as incompetent, a tag that was played over and over again, until it almost became true, today time has exposed them for been the incompetent ones rather.

Thanks to a naive public that neither discerns nor filters information, the merchants of unprincipled politics among us continue to thrive in a social space that willingly embraces the fantastical.

Today the NPP in government is not only benefiting from his foresight to build hospitals and health centres across the country, but Akufo-Addo, has to rely on his proposals to extend relief to Ghanaians, who are suffering as a result of the lockdown.

As it was in government, so it has continued in opposition. President Mahama in power was naked, his appointees and party were not able to propagate his message and tell Ghanaians what he did for them.

President Mahama, could also have adopted the populist policies of Akufo-Addo, but he was thinking of posterity, in four years, he was able to double our infrastructure.

The National Democratic Congress’s communication regarding the novel coronavirus, also started with a hangover that keeps on getting worse.

There has been a quickening of the downward spiral of discordant sounds we have witnessed since 2012. While the flagbearer remains purposeful, everyone else is dancing different style to the same song.

President Akufo-Addo, has become a high priest of plagiarism, he fails to give credit where it is due, his hatred towards president Mahama, manifested when he almost refused to shake his hand when they met at a programme.

The president is not even implementing the proposal of John Mahama well, the social interventions announced only seek to favour the rich and members of his party, he can’t even copy well.

President Mahama, cannot be everywhere at the same time, it is the reason why the party has both elected and appointed officers to carry his message across the length and breadth of the country.

The messages should not derail from that of the leader, everyone should speak in the same tone and purpose.

But no, the tendency for party members to be speaking their mind instead of a common position did not start today.

There are not singing from the same hymn book, how difficult is it to propagate the message of the flagbearer, his voice should resonate in all members.

Everyone who has the opportunity to speak should answer the question, is this how the leader and flagbearer would speak, if he had the same opportunity.

President Akufo-Addo, is running with everything president Mahama says without properly acknowledging his contributions.

The NDC, must begin to echo the voice of the flagbearer, let Ghanaians, appreciate his contributions at this crucial moment of their lives. The coronavirus pandemic is a make or break for every leader.

The days of disjointed statements must be over, the days when everyone jumps on the least opportunity to speak on issues for their own personal benefit, must be over.

Election years can be times of national renewal, wrong information can become a weapon in the wrong hands and the NPP, are diabolical by nature, they are good at giving a dog a bad name and hanging it.