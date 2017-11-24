NDC Youth Congratulates NUGS

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to congratulate the entire body of Ghanaian students following a successful congress held in Accra today to elect a new set of leaders for National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Particularly, we congratulate the newly elected President, Mr Frank Amoakohene and his newly elected executives.

The success of the congress comes to us as a welcome news because NUGS constitutes a critical ally in our fight for not only fairness and social justice in the leadership of the education sector but also for the creation of equal opportunities for every Ghanaian, regardless of location, tribe or religion.

More so, at this critical time in the history of Ghana when our education sector is faced with major policy changes that have resulted in untold suffering on the Ghanaian Student.

The NDC youth wing are of the opinion that the new era in the leadership of NUGS comes with a renewed hope in the resolve of our fellow citizens on our campuses to unite behind a NUGS’ leadership that will fight for the collective cause of students and the youth of Ghana in general.

Ghana is at the crossroads of growing unemployment and policy impotence. While the government is struggling to give hope to the youth in terms of unemployment, it is also busy destroying our younger siblings at the Senior High School level with an unclear Free SHS policy which is manifesting terrible outcomes for our brothers, sisters and the parents across the country.

While we congratulate the new leadership of NUGS, we encourage them to confront the challenges of our time and be counted when necessary. We also call on the larger student body of Ghana to support their leaders through all the lawful means to realise the dreams of every Ghanaian Student. That includes the need for fellow citizens on our campuses to commend good leadership decisions when the need arises.