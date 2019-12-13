NDC willing to engage Akufo-Addo to build ‘broad national consensus’

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has constituted a team to engage government at its earliest convenience, to build the needed broad consensus for the issue of amendment of Article 55 (3) of the Constitution.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the party referenced President Akufo-Addo’s December 1, broadcast to the nation calling off December 17, a scheduled referendum to amend Article 55 (3).

Among other matters, the party would want some issues to be discussed including the text of the amendment of the Article, consequential constitutional amendments to be enacted pursuant to the amendment to Article 55(3) and Article 248.

Also, the party wants to discuss the consequential matter that will arise following the constitutional and legislative amendments including the fate of the 30% Assembly members currently appointed by the President under Article 242 (d) of the Constitution.

Again, the NDC “would like us to consider ceding that power of appointment to our chiefs and traditional authorities as was the case under the 1969 Second Republican and 1979 Third Republican Constitutions. This is something our chiefs and traditional authorities have been demanding since we entered the Fourth Republic. If that is agreed, we will have to discuss with the National House of Chiefs how and which chiefs and traditional authorities those appointments are to be made.”

Source: Myjoyonline.com