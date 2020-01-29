NDC UK & Ireland Begins ‘Rescue Mission’ For Election 2020

The UK & Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has held a mammoth programme to demonstrate its preparedness for the 2020 general elections dubbed, “Rescue Mission 2020”.

The event which was well-attended, took place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Tottteham in London, began with a successful meeting by the Women’s wing of the party.

The programme, chaired by the Chapter’s Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, was under a themed:“Rescue Mission 2020, The Role of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter”.

In a speech, Chairman Mbalba said, NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter, was fully ready for Representation of the People’s Act (ROPAL) should the Electoral Commission (EC) decides to implement it.

He indicated that, while preparations are underway for the possible implementation of ROPAL, the Chapter would be guided by the party’s position for its universal implementation as contained in late Justice Anthony Yeboah’s judgment on ROPAL in 2017 by the High Court in Accra.

Alhaji Mbalba, also said the NDC-UK & Ireland is totally in support of NDC’s opposition to the EC decision to compile a new Voters’ Register for the 2020 elections, because the decision on the New Voters Register, is unreasonable and irrational.

On his part, Secretary for UK & Ireland, Mr Mike Dzidula Kudiabor in his welcome address, thanked the Chapter members and NDC sympathisers, who had travelled from far and near to attend the programme.

Mr Kudiabor, expressed confidence in the UK & Ireland Chapter’s ability to play a very significant role in this year’s electioneering campaign.

He swore-in the Chapter Organisational Sub-committee and the newly co-opted Deputy Women’s Organiser, Ms Rebecca Anoon.

Communication Officer, Mr Simon Aworigo and Mr Kofi Kwakye, the immediate past Chairman in their speeches, touched on the need for the Chapter to be more strategic in its communication in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

Ms Mary Gardiner, Women’s Organiser and Freddy Kotogbor, the Youth Organiser both laid out their plans to liaise with the main Organiser, in order to find a way of visiting the upcoming branches.

Zongo Co-ordinator, Mr Issaka Sannie, spoke on the need for the party to continue to work hard in the Zongo communities, in order to win them back into the NDC fold, sincethe NPP, he noted is making some inroads there.

The Constituency Women Organiser for Asokwa, Ms Phylis Manu, who was one of the guest speakers, praised the Chapter leadership for organising successful programme.

According to her, some constituencies in her region have been quite challenging for the NDC but was delighted about the fact that the party is still working hard in the region and is likely to increase its votes in the upcominggeneral elections.

Meanwhile, members of the fundraising committee of the chapter which was set up to raise funds in support of the party’s campaign,have made a presentation on the donations.

Members of the fund-raising committee who made the presentation are, Ms Janet Atiah – the chairperson of the Committee, Mr Francis Acquah – Vice Chair and Mr David Kwao, the Committee’s Head of Finance. Mr Caesar Nurokina, the fundraising committee Secretary and Mr Awudu Sannie, the Deputy Chapter Secretary, were the MCs for the occasion.