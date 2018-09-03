NDC sued over election misconduct

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ransford Delali Kasu has sued his party over claims it breached its own internal elections regulations.

According to the NDC constitution, two officers are required to hold the positions of Regional Vice Chairmen, Deputy Youth Organizers and Deputy Organizers.

But the aggrieved NDC member said the filled these position with only one officer instead of two.

Guidelines show that in any election for these two positions, the two candidates with the highest scores should be sworn in as the offices’ leaders. But Kasu said the casting of only one ballot for one candidate has taken place, arguing that it goes against the Ghana Constitution.

Kasu also plans to call attention at the national level for similar wrongdoings, he claims. The NDC has eight days to respond to the suit that was filed Tuesday.

New regional executive elections are currently underway at the Volta Regional Delegates Conference at the GM Afeti Auditorium of Ho Technical University.

Among the candidates are Dzifa Attivor the former Transport Minister and John Gyapong Kudjoe, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, who are both running for regional chair.

Egypt Kudoto, the former incumbent youth organizer has lost to Mathias Alagbo during elections Friday. Fafa Agbai won the Women organizer position.