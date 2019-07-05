NDC Set GH¢25,000 Filing Fee For Parliamentary Primaries

By Patrick Biddah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set Ghc25,000, as filing fee for all Parliamentary Primary aspirants , except for women and People Living With Disability.

Women and people living with disability, are to pay half of the Ghc25,000 that any other aspirant will pay .

At a press conference to announce the guidelines for the time table for the Primaries, the General Secretary for the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the slashing of the filing fee is to encourage the women and people living with disabilities to contest .

The fee for the purchasing of forms which has been pegged at Ghc2000, however, remains the same for all including the male contestants ,their female counterparts and the people living with disabilities, he noted.

The date for the purchase of forms was therefore announced to be from July 10, to July 12, adding that deadline for submission will be July 19.

He admonished all those who will pick forms to do well to avoid forging signatures and the endorsement of the forms, warning against academic qualifications an aspirant does not possess.

Vetting , he further announced will be slated between 24th and 25th July this year, while the date to hear the appeals that may emanate from the vetting will come off between 26th and 27th this month, after which the notice of poll will be announced. The Primaries therefore comes off on August 24th.

As part of the guidelines, the national ,regional and constituency executives, cannot stand for the primaries, the General Secretary said.

In all of these, he said an aspirant should have satisfied the constitutional requirements which is that any member who has been convicted or holds a dual citizenship will not be eligible to contest.

The constitutional requirement he added , include military and police officers being a group of security personnel, who are not allowed to contest until they resign or are retired.