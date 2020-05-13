NDC Salaga South PC Installs A Borehole  For The People Of Buma – Kluw 

The people of Buma in Kluw were in an ecstatic frenzy and excitement last Friday May 8, 2020 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Salaga South Constituency Executives led by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Awudu Abaa, handed over a newly installed borehole constructed by the parliamentary candidate, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, to the people of Buma.

In a short speech to herald the handing over of the borehole, the Constituency Secretary, Alhaji Yussif Hairat on behalf of the parliamentary candidate, said it was hoped that the difficulties of the people of Buma in accessing portable drinking water was over.

He emphasised the difficulty and health implications of the people, who hitherto depended on dug outs, streams and other unwholesome sources for water.

He said Hajia Zuwera’s swift intervention in order to save the people and help them to access clean water for their use, was commendable.

The residents, especially the women who had insisted on being part of the handing over ceremony, were happy and expressed their profound gratitude to Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah for installing the borehole for them.

They lamented their previous struggles to get clean water and praised the parliamentary aspirant for the kind gesture.

They added that it was a big relief to them and they could now utilize clean water for their domestic chores. They said it had also lessened their burden of having to walk long distance in search of water for their households.

Also present at the handing over ceremony, were Kassim Yazid, Constituency Treasurer, Mallam Imoro Tahiru alias Menua, a member of the Constituency executives and Wahab Abdul Rauf and Kwabena Andrew, both Branch executives.