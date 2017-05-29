NDC MP Rains Curses On NPP’s Obiri Boahen

Over Galamsey Tag

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, must be cursing his stars for including on the list of illegal miners, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso in the Western Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

The Sunyani-based lawyer, has been summoned before a number of deities, including the dreaded Ashanti, “Antoa Nyamaa”, after he alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator, was neck deep in illegal mining, popularly known as “galamsey”.

According to the former Western Regional Youth Organizer, the NPP’s deputy scribe for some time now, has been accusing him of operating as an illegal miner, but on separate occasions, he refuted the claim.

However he said, Obiri Boahen, keeps spreading the falsehood making nonsense of his denial.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM last Friday, the two times legislator said, it was time he settled the score with his accuser, so that the issue dies a natural death.

“On several platforms, Obiri Boahen, has accused me Kwabena Mintah Akanda of dabbling in galamsey and being behind galamsey operation, they called me and I denied it, but he still goes round doing it.

Maybe, as I speak on this radio, I am indeed, doing it behind everyone, so I am attacking it on all fronts, spiritually, legally and logically”, he said.

The MP said, he was prepared to go the full hog to clear his name, so long as the allegation was concerned and in angry mood, said he was going to do it in the spiritual realm, legal and logical means.

Leading with the spiritual aspect, he said “So spiritually, if Nana Obiri Boahen, is lying that me, Kwabena Mintah Akando, is behind galamsey operations, galamsey on all front not even with this specific one, and I am denying it, when I sit in a car it should crash me.

Thunder should strike me, if it rains. If it isn’t true, but it is the case that Obiri Boahen wants to disgrace me, “Antoa Nyamaa” should kill him, thunder should also strike him dead and also, when he boards vehicle, he should be crashed dead that is spiritually and I will go beyond that”.

He continued, “I, Kwabena Mintah Ankando, this issue I have no idea about it, no one has summoned me, but you are trialing the issue in the media to tarnish my image before serving the writ?

Secondly, I don’t know the evidence he has that as a lawyer, when a client comes to you and levels allegation against someone, as a senior and experienced lawyer, you take it hook line and sinker, because the person is a member of the NDC?

How can you do this? Because I’m an NDC member, you want to disgrace me. Why? What sin have I committed?”

Mr. Obiri Boahen, who spoke before the MP, had earlier said, he had evidence to prove that the MP was into galamsey activities and that; a case he was handling supports his claim.

According to him, fresh evidence by his client, revealed so and so he is in the processes of joining him to the writ so he can meets them in court to prove his innocence or otherwise.